Land granted for conservation

Rare species: Sha Lo Tung has more dragonfly species recorded than any other site in Hong Kong, including the Chinese tiger, one of conservation value.

The Chief Executive in Council has agreed in principle to the government proposal to grant a piece of land in Tai Po to a company in exchange for its private land in Sha Lo Tung with high ecological value, the Environment Bureau announced today.

Under the non-in situ land exchange proposal, the piece of land at the Shuen Wan Restored Landfill in Tai Po will be granted to the Sha Lo Tung Development Company.

The bureau said the Sha Lo Tung site, with good potential for long-term public enjoyment, requires active conservation management to avoid degradation and damage.

The bureau said the land exchange proposal is a unique, exceptional and isolated case, adding the idea is feasible as the private land ownership is largely unified under one entity and both Sha Lo Tung and the land at the landfill site, which has been planned for golf course development, are located in Tai Po.

The land's lease term will be 50 years and the land exchange premium will be calculated according to market value.

The company will have to conduct studies and technical assessments to support its proposal to build a golf course, and seek government approvals for its proposed development.

The Government will continue to manage the residual landfill gas and leachate at the site.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong said the non-in situ land exchange proposal is the best means to conserve Sha Lo Tung after considering different ideas.

"Sha Lo Tung's situation, its ecology and the related issues are really unique. So we will handle this case as an individual and isolated case," he said.