Event promotes low-carbon living

The Zero Carbon Fun Fair organised by the Environmental Campaign Committee was held at the Zero Carbon Building and Kwun Tong Community Green Station in Kowloon Bay today.

Under the theme Climate Ready & Low Carbon Living, the event was held in support of World Environment Day.

Officiating guests took part in an eco-fashion walk to showcase award-winning sustainable fashion by local designers.

More than 30 green booths and upcycling workshops were set up to promote a low-carbon lifestyle in an interactive manner.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong reiterated the Government's target to reduce Hong Kong's per capita carbon emission to 3.3 to 3.8 tonnes by 2030.

He said tackling climate change was a top priority and everyone should adopt low-carbon living by saving energy and wasting less.