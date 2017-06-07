Typhoon station tours to be held

Weather watch: The Hong Kong Observatory will soon offer guided tours of Cheung Chau Meteorological Station.

The Hong Kong Observatory will host guided tours to the Cheung Chau Meteorological Station to mark the centenary of the numbered typhoon warning signal system.

Visitors will see the large metal typhoon signal signs that used to be erected at the Observatory's meteorological stations, learn about the history of the Cheung Chau station and the evolution of the signal system.

Observatory Director Shun Chi-ming said: "Through presenting a review of the evolution of the signal system and typhoon history, we hope to increase public awareness on prevention against typhoon-related hazards."

In 1884 the Observatory started warning the public of approaching typhoons. A typhoon gun was fired whenever gale force winds bore down on the city.

It was not until 1917 that a numbered signal system was introduced.

The current version was adopted in 1973, and since then technology advances have made redundant the physical hoisting of typhoon signs at meteorological stations and they have been phased out.

The Cheung Chau station was the last one to close in 2002.

Details on the guided tours will be released later.