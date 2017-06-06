Clean-air venues commended

Nearly 1,400 venues were commended for improving their indoor air quality in a ceremony today.

Held by the Environmental Protection Department, the Indoor Air Quality Certificate Award Ceremony recognised the environmentally-friendly efforts of 1,400 premises, including office buildings, shopping malls, clubhouses, educational institutions and hotels.

A total of 269 premises were rated "excellent" while 1,126 venues were rated "good".

Permanent Secretary for the Environment Donald Tong said the number of premises joining the certification scheme has been increasing.

The 1,400 certified venues in 2016 are a 15% increase on the previous year.

Mr Tong praised the premises for setting a good example and helping to raise community awareness on indoor air quality.

Special awards were also presented to premises which have joined the scheme for 10 years and 10 organisations with the highest participation rates.