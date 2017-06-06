Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Clean-air venues commended

June 06, 2017

Nearly 1,400 venues were commended for improving their indoor air quality in a ceremony today. 

 

Held by the Environmental Protection Department, the Indoor Air Quality Certificate Award Ceremony recognised the environmentally-friendly efforts of 1,400 premises, including office buildings, shopping malls, clubhouses, educational institutions and hotels.

 

A total of 269 premises were rated "excellent" while 1,126 venues were rated "good".

 

Permanent Secretary for the Environment Donald Tong said the number of premises joining the certification scheme has been increasing.

 

The 1,400 certified venues in 2016 are a 15% increase on the previous year.

 

Mr Tong praised the premises for setting a good example and helping to raise community awareness on indoor air quality.

 

Special awards were also presented to premises which have joined the scheme for 10 years and 10 organisations with the highest participation rates.



Top
Hong Kong's Climate Action Plan 2030+