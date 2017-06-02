Tougher ivory laws listed

The Protection of Endangered Species of Animals & Plants (Amendment) Bill 2017 was gazetted today.

It will enhance regulations on the import and re-export of ivory and elephant hunting trophies, and phase out the local ivory trade.

The international community is calling for strengthened measures to control the ivory trade to conserve elephants, in particular African elephants which are under imminent threat of extinction.

The Government said it is committed to the protection of endangered species, adding that Hong Kong has a duty to be part of the international efforts and practices.

It announced a three-step plan in December to phase out the local ivory trade in a single legislative move, with the local trade of all ivory completely closed down by the end of 2021.

The proposed amendment bill will take forward the Government’s commitment.

It also seeks to increase the penalties against smuggling and illegal trading of endangered species.

It will be tabled at the Legislative Council on June 14.