Recycling site leased

The Government has leased a short-term tenancy site of 5,000 sq m in Tai Po to a local company for recycling waste plastics to support the development of the recycling industry.

The site in Dai Kwai Street near Tai Po Industrial Estate, previously also used for waste recycling, was leased out for five years through district-based consultation and open tender.

The tenancy agreement lists out the conditions and requirements of fire safety and environmental laws in areas like air quality and wastewater discharge.

The tenant plans to install environmental-friendly facilities.

So far 32 short-term tenancy sites have been leased to the recycling industry, covering a total area of 4.8 hectares.