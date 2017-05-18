Energy saving drive launched

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong opened the Energy Saving for All 2017 Campaign today to combat climate change.

The campaign is organised by the Environment Bureau and the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department.

Mr Wong said it is necessary to promote green building and energy saving initiatives, and called on various sectors to participate in the campaign.

In the Climate Action Plan 2030+ the Government plans to reduce Hong Kong’s carbon intensity by up to 70% by 2030, compared with the 2005 level.

Mr Wong said: "To achieve this target, the Government is taking multi-pronged measures to reduce emissions and save energy, but we also need the support of the community."

The campaign comprises the Energy Saving Charter 2017, the 4Ts Charter and the Energy Saving Championship Scheme 2017.

