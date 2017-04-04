Construction waste charges to rise

Construction waste disposal charges will be increased from April 7, the Environmental Protection Department said today.

Landfill charges will rise from $125 to $200 per tonne, and the public fill charge will increase from $27 to $71 per tonne, to achieve full cost recovery.

The sorting charge will increase from $100 to $175 per tonne, to maintain the current differential between this charge and the landfill charge, and encourage the use of sorting facilities.

The department said the Government will review the charges regularly to ensure they can encourage waste reduction, adding further reviews will be done based on the latest development for municipal solid waste charging.

The department is also preparing the legislation required to mandate the use of a global positioning system on construction waste collection vehicles to combat illegal disposal of construction waste.