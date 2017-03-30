New electric vehicle tax breaks to start

New first registration tax concessions for electric vehicles will take effect from April 1, the Environment Bureau announced today.

Under the new tax regime, the first registration tax waiver for electric private cars will be capped at $97,500.

The first registration tax of electric commercial vehicles, motorcycles and motor tricycles will be waived in full.

Electric private cars ordered from locally registered distributors or arranged for shipment to Hong Kong before 11am on February 22 will still be entitled to the full tax waiver even if their first registration is made after March 31.

The car owner or the distributor has to apply to the Transport Department for the full waiver when submitting the first registration application.

