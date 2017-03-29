KS Wong to visit Macau

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong will visit Macau for two days from tomorrow to attend the 2017 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition.

He will officiate at the opening ceremony with Macau officials.

He will then tour the exhibition, meet exhibitors from Hong Kong, and attend a networking luncheon hosted by the Macao Trade & Investment Promotion Institute.

He will visit a hotel with Green Hotel Award gold certification to see its environmentally-friendly features and initiatives, and then inspect the Macao Typical Electronic Waste Pilot Treatment Equipment.

He will later attend a dinner hosted by the Macau government.

The next day he will deliver a speech on climate change and environmentally-friendly buildings at the forum.