KS Wong to visit Macau

March 29, 2017

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong will visit Macau for two days from tomorrow to attend the 2017 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition.

 

He will officiate at the opening ceremony with Macau officials.

 

He will then tour the exhibition, meet exhibitors from Hong Kong, and attend a networking luncheon hosted by the Macao Trade & Investment Promotion Institute.

 

He will visit a hotel with Green Hotel Award gold certification to see its environmentally-friendly features and initiatives, and then inspect the Macao Typical Electronic Waste Pilot Treatment Equipment.

 

He will later attend a dinner hosted by the Macau government.

 

The next day he will deliver a speech on climate change and environmentally-friendly buildings at the forum.



