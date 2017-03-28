Footage secures waste conviction

Footage taken by the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department’s Internet Protocol camera has been used as evidence to secure a conviction for the illegal dumping of waste from a truck.

On December 31 a truck was driven to a spot outside the refuse collection point at Pak Sha Tsuen, Yuen Long, and waste was illegally deposited.

The process was captured by one of the Internet cameras installed by the department at hygiene black spots where refuse is frequently deposited.

The vehicle owner has been fined $3,500 at Fanling Magistracy.

It is the first conviction since the implementation of the pilot scheme to install Internet cameras.