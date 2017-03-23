Last winter one of HK's warmest

Last winter was one of Hong Kong's warmest since records began.

Hong Kong Observatory Director Shun Chi-ming made the statement today at a press conference to review the city's weather last year.

He said the mean temperature from December to February topped 18.4 degrees Celsius, making it one of the warmest winters since records began in 1884.

The last winter to see a similar mean temperature was in 1998-99.

For all of 2016, Mr Shun said Hong Kong was warmer and saw more rain than usual.

The annual mean temperature was 23.6 degrees, 0.3 degrees higher than normal, making it the seventh-warmest year on record.

Total rainfall for the year was 3,026.8mm, 26% above normal, making it the ninth-wettest year on record.

For this year, the Observatory expects annual rainfall to be normal to below-normal and there might be heavy rain.

The number of tropical cyclones coming within 500km of Hong Kong is forecast to be between four and seven.