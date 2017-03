Two Country Parks Hiking & Planting Day events, jointly held by the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department and Friends of the Country Parks, will be held in April.

The events will take place on April 9 at Kam Shan Country Park and April 23 at Tai Lam Country Park.

Volunteers can enrol in person at the registration point from 9am to 10.30am on the event days. Seedlings and planting tools will be provided.

Click here for details.