Yuen Long green station opens

Waste reduction: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong opens Yuen Long Community Green Station.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong opened Yuen Long Community Green Station today to boost waste recycling.

The Tin Shui Wai station is the fourth such centre, with the others in Kwun Tong, Sha Tin and Eastern District.

Mr Wong said the centres help prepare for the future implementation of quantity-based municipal solid waste charging.

Located at Tin Wah Road, the station is operated by the Hong Chi Association on a three-year contract.

The association collects recyclables such as electrical appliances, glass containers, compact fluorescent lamps and tubes, and rechargeable batteries, as well as plastic bottles.

To boost household waste reduction, it will also hold bi-monthly swap events for residents to exchange unwanted clothes, books and other recyclables for products.

It is open from 8am to 8pm daily.