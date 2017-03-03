New system for typhoon forecasts

The Hong Kong Observatory has collaborated with the Government Flying Service in installing a new system for collecting meteorological data on tropical cyclones.

The Dropsonde System was installed in the GFS’s new fixed-wing aircraft last year.

When a tropical cyclone enters Hong Kong, the aircraft can release the Dropsonde unit above the storm to collect more weather information.

Hong Kong Observatory Assistant Director Sharon Lau said the unit measures various meteorological data, including pressure, humidity, wind speed and direction, adding the information collected at different altitudes during descent is transmitted back to the aircraft through a radio communication device.

She said the new system can provide more detailed analyses of the intensity and three-dimensional structure of tropical cyclones, allowing for more accurate typhoon forecasts.

GFS Controller Michael Chan said the system performed its first mission last year when Typhoon Megi traversed the northern part of the South China Sea.

"We will work closely with the Observatory in the future so that when tropical cyclones enter the South China Sea and may affect Hong Kong, the fixed-wing aircraft will be deployed to collect more meteorological data."