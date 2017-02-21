Kwun Tong recycling station opens

Green outpost: A recycling station has opened in Kwun Tong to boost waste reduction.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong opened a recycling station in Kwun Tong today to boost waste reduction.

The Kwun Tong Community Green Station is the third such facility in Hong Kong, after the Sha Tin and Eastern District stations opened in 2015.

Mr Wong said the stations boost waste reduction and recycling at district level, and prepare people for the future implementation of quantity-based municipal solid waste charging.

Before its official opening, the Kwun Tong station provided an electrical appliance recycling service for residential estates during the Lunar New Year period.

Together with the other two stations, it has also collected useful waste from Lunar New Year fairs.

The Sha Tin and Eastern District stations have collected more than 760 tonnes of recyclables since their opening.

Located at the junction of Sheung Yee Road and Kai Fuk Road in Kowloon Bay, Kwun Tong station is operated by the Christian Family Service Centre on a three-year service contract.

It is open from 8am to 8pm daily.

Other green stations will open in Yuen Long and Sham Shui Po later this year.