Last month was Hong Kong's hottest January since records began in 1884, with a monthly mean temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius, the Hong Kong Observatory said today.

The monthly mean temperature was 2.2 degrees higher than normal.

The mean minimum temperature was 17 degrees, 2.5 degrees above normal.

The month’s highest temperature of 25.5 degrees was recorded on January 8.

The month's total rainfall was only 7.8mm, less than one-third of the normal figure.