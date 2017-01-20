Climate action plan unveiled

The Government released a new climate action report today, outlining long-term measures in combating climate change and attaining the carbon emission reduction target for 2030.



Titled Hong Kong's Climate Action Plan 2030+, the report details measures to meet the updated carbon intensity target for 2030, which was announced in the 2017 Policy Address.



Briefing the media on the report, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong said the Steering Committee on Climate Change chaired by the Chief Secretary has worked very hard over the past year.



The Government’s new target is to reduce Hong Kong's carbon intensity by 65%-70% by 2030 from the 2005 levels.

That amounts to an absolute reduction of 26%-36% or 3.3 to 3.8 tonnes in per capita emissions by 2030.



Carbon emissions in Hong Kong are expected to peak before 2020.



Mr Wong added the government will reduce coal-fired electricity generation, use renewable energy on a wider and larger scale, and make the city’s infrastructure and buildings more energy-efficient.



The Government will also improve public transport and promote healthy commuting by walking, encouraging people to be more active and rely less on motorised transport.

To encourage people to adopt low-carbon living, the Government has launched a website to advise people on how to reduce carbon footprint.