Air quality improving

Hong Kong's general air quality continued to improve last year, the Environmental Protection Department said today.

Briefing the media on last year's air quality, the department said the number of days with Air Quality Health Indices at “high” or above, recorded by general monitoring stations, fell 44% compared to 2015.

It dropped 61% at roadside stations.

The improvement trend continued for sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, respirable suspended particulates and fine suspended particulates.

While the ozone level remained at a high level, there are initial signs of reversal.

Assistant Director of Environmental Protection Mok Wai-chuen said the department's key emission control measures are making progress.

"We have strengthened emission control for petrol and LPG vehicles," he said.

"We have got a smoky vehicle control programme for diesel vehicles, and we are now working on a programme to phase out pre-Euro IV diesel commercial vehicles before 2020.

"We have consulted the Legislative Council Environmental Affairs Panel about tightening the emission standard for newly registered vehicles to Euro VI, and for diesel private cars to California LEV III from California LEV II."

He said the department is watching technology advancement closely and will adopt any new measures that can reduce vehicle emissions.

The regional photochemical smog problem has improved in recent years, he said, adding the department will continue its efforts in reducing local emissions and strengthen collaboration with Guangdong to reduce regional air pollution in the Pearl River Delta region.