Green advisors appointed

Stanley Wong and Prof Nora Tam have been appointed Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Advisory Council on the Environment for two years from January 1 while seven new members have been appointed.

The new members are Prof Lau Chi-pang, Julia Lau, Andrew Lee, Prof Kenneth Leung, Michelle Tang, Simon Wong and Prof Wong Sze-chun.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong welcomed the appointments, saying he looks forward to the committee’s continued support to the development of environmental protection and conservation policies.

He also thanked outgoing Chairman Prof Paul Lam and his deputy Prof Chau Kwai-cheong for their leadership, as well as members Prof Fung Tung, Yolanda Ng, Dr Carrie Willis Yau and Pansy Yau for their advice.

Click here for the membership list.