KS Wong to attend SZ meeting

December 28, 2016

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong will lead a delegation to Shenzhen tomorrow to attend an annual joint liaison meeting with the State Oceanic Administration.

 

The Environment Bureau and the administration take turns holding the meeting to discuss the reuse of Hong Kong’s inert construction and demolition materials in Mainland waters.

 

The delegation comprises representatives of the Environmental Protection and the Civil Engineering & Development departments.

 

The delegation will return to Hong Kong on the same day after the meeting. 

 



