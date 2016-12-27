Elderly urged to take cold precautions

The Hong Kong Observatory has urged the public, particularly the elderly and chronically ill, to prepare for cooler weather in the next few days.

Its Assistant Director Dr Cheng Cho-ming said local temperature has dropped significantly this morning due to cold air brought by an intense northeast monsoon in southern China.

He said minimum temperature will drop tomorrow to about 12 degrees Celsius in the urban area, and a few degrees lower in the New Territories. The morning weather will remain cool in the next few days.

Dr Cheng reminded the elderly and chronically ill to take precautions against the cold.

He said the public can use the location-based weather mobile app MyObservatory and website to check their location’s weather condition and nine-day weather forecasts.

He noted the observatory’s online information services have recorded over 100 billion total page views this year, a 50% increase on last year’s figure.

Senior Citizen Home Safety Association Chief Executive Officer Irene Leung said sharp temperature changes could trigger respiratory diseases or complications of chronic illnesses.

She reminded seniors to beware of the upcoming weather changes and seek help immediately when feeling unwell, and everyone to pay attention to the elderly in the family and those who live alone in the neighbourhood.