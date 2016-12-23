Press here to Skip to the main content
Tourist weather website launched

December 23, 2016

The Hong Kong Observatory launched the Hong Kong Weather Information for Tourists website today.

 

It provides the latest weather information and forecasts for local tourist attractions like theme parks, shopping areas, beaches, country parks, temples and outlying islands. 

 

Users can easily obtain hourly temperature forecasts, three-hourly weather icons and the daily chance of rain for the coming nine days.

 

The Tourism Board and Travel Industry Council have welcomed the new website.

 

Click here to see it.



