Solid waste dumping slows

An average of 15,102 tonnes of solid waste was dumped in landfills daily last year, up 1.6% year-on-year.

However, the rate was down on the 3.8% year-on-year rise reported in 2014.

The findings were issued in the Environmental Protection Department's 2015 waste statistics report today.

The report said daily waste disposal per day in 2015 was 1.39kg, compared to 1.35kg in 2014.

Food waste disposal registered a 7.1% year-on-year decrease and its per capita disposal rate dropped 7.9%.

Special waste disposed of in 2015 decreased 34.5%, attributable to the commissioning of the T•PARK in 2015 which incinerates sludge from sewage treatment plants leaving only the residue and ash to be landfilled.

Construction waste stood at 64% of the level before the Construction Waste Disposal Charging Scheme was implemented in 2006.

The recovery rate of inert construction materials delivered to public fill reception facilities and other outlets was 94% in 2015.

The department said the challenging condition of the international market for recyclables in recent years has dampened demand for, and the prices of, local recyclables.

Compared to 2014, the quantity of recovered municipal solid waste was 20,000 tonnes lower. The recovery rate was 35% in 2015, while that in 2014 was 37%.

The Government will continue its waste reduction and recycling efforts under the "Hong Kong: Blueprint for Sustainable Use of Resources 2013-2022" and "A Food Waste & Yard Waste Plan for Hong Kong 2014-2022", the department added.

