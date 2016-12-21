Biodiversity blueprint unveiled

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong launched the first city-level Biodiversity Strategy & Action Plan today.

A Policy Address initiative, it outlines a five-year strategy for conserving biodiversity within and outside Hong Kong, as well as supporting sustainable development.

"This is the first comprehensive document setting out the strategy and action plan for conserving biodiversity and supporting sustainable development in Hong Kong in the next five years," Mr Wong said.

The plan sets out a programme of 67 actions to enhance conservation, mainstream biodiversity, improve knowledge and promote community involvement.

The Government has earmarked $150 million for the initiatives in the first three years.

The Environment & Conservation Fund has also reserved funding allocations for research, education and community projects related to biodiversity.

Click here for details.