Property inspection reported

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng has reported the inspection of her property for any unauthorised building works to the Chief Executive.

Issuing a statement today in response to news reports on the matter, Ms Cheng said she received a notice from the Buildings Department yesterday requesting entry to her property for checks.

She has commissioned an authorised professional to conduct an inspection.

"I have also reported it to the Chief Executive and undertook to rectify the situation as soon as possible if any unauthorised building works are identified."

Ms Cheng apologised for any inconvenience caused by the incident.

The Chief Executive's Office said Ms Cheng reported the issue to the Chief Executive yesterday, who advised her to give an open account as soon as possible to allay public concern.

Ms Cheng later told reporters she has made no structural altercations to the property since she bought it.

She said she will assist the Buildings Department investigation and make rectifications if needed.

She added she will not get involved should any legal procedures arise, to prevent any conflict of interest.