No legal sacrifices for XRL plan

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government would not sacrifice "one country, two systems" or undermine the Basic Law for the sake of opening the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement after attending an event today.

She said Hong Kong and Mainland authorities have studied different proposals on how to implement the co-location arrangement at the West Kowloon Station.

Mrs Lam said the three-step process to implement the arrangement offers sufficient legal basis for the co-location plan.

Responding to criticism from the Bar Association and some lawyers following the National People's Congress Standing Committee's approval of the arrangement, she urged them to view the decision from an objective and pragmatic perspective.

She emphasised she will not seek an interpretation of the Basic Law over the co-location plan.