CE meets Swedish prince

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Prince Carl Philip of Sweden at Government House today.

She welcomed the Prince's visit to Hong Kong to launch the first edition of #SwedenTalks_HK which promotes co-operation and exchanges in innovation, creativity, design, culture and social values.

She said the activity focuses on the promotion of Sweden's creative design, and education and learning technology, which coincide with the areas of information and technology and creative industries she is keen to develop as announced in her maiden Policy Address.

She thanked Sweden for participating in Business of Design Week 2017 and for its support for the event over the years, helping to make it a flagship design event in Asia.

Given Sweden's leading position in the world in various aspects, including innovation and technology, Mrs Lam expressed the hope to strengthen exchanges between the two places so Hong Kong can learn from Sweden's experience.

She encouraged more Swedish companies, including startups, to do business and invest in Hong Kong to leverage on the city's advantage as the gateway to the vast Mainland market and to explore more business opportunities together.