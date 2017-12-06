Gov't to promote HK development

The Government will be more proactive and play the role of a facilitator and promoter in Hong Kong's development.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement at the 18th Hong Kong Forum luncheon today.

The forum, organised by the Trade Development Council and the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide, attracted more than 350 business leaders from 29 countries and regions.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong has a strong base, including the unique advantage of "one country, two systems" and being one of the leaders in international rankings in a number of areas.

Noting Hong Kong did very well economically in the first three quarters of this year with an increase in the number of Mainland and overseas companies and a favourable external environment, she said the city will not rest on its laurels.

The Government will be proactive and, through measures including boosting connectivity, strengthening traditional industries, developing new industries, improving the business environment and enhancing the standard of living, will promote Hong Kong's economic development to make it a more livable city, she added.