Joshua Law visits Hongkong Post

Post host: Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (right) is briefed by Postmaster General Gordon Leung on the operations of Hongkong Post.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited Hongkong Post today to learn more about the department's operations.

He met Postmaster General Gordon Leung and directorate staff.

Mr Law was briefed on how the department enhances its operational efficiency and customer convenience through information technology and innovation initiatives.

He toured the iPostal Station at the Central Mail Centre in Kowloon Bay to learn about the self-serviced locker suite, which gives customers greater flexibility in collecting mail.

Mr Law then visited the Retail Business Division's Bulk Mail Acceptance Counter and the Indoor Section of the Mail Processing Division.

He said he was pleased to see new automated procedures have expedited mail processing.

Wrapping up his visit, Mr Law met staff representatives and encouraged them to continue providing the community with efficient postal services.