CE meets Philippine foreign secretary

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alan Peter Cayetano at the Chief Executive's Office today.

Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Cayetano's visit to Hong Kong and congratulated the Philippines on the successful hosting of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit.

She thanked the Philippines for its support on the signing of the Hong Kong-ASEAN Free Trade agreement and a related investment agreement during the summit last month, which she believes will take co-operation between Hong Kong and ASEAN to new heights.

She said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is committed to promoting two-way investment whereby Hong Kong enterprises will be encouraged to seek opportunities in the Philippines and other ASEAN countries, boosting not only the local economy but also the development of professional services in Hong Kong.

With about 200,000 foreign domestic helpers from the Philippines making a substantial contribution to Hong Kong's families and economy, Mrs Lam said the HKSAR Government is keen to protect their rights and benefits so they enjoy working and living in the city.

Noting she is very concerned about the Philippine government's suspension of the issuance of Overseas Employment Certificates to its workers, Mrs Lam said she was delighted to learn from Mr Cayetano that the processing of the applications will resume normal next week.

She added she hopes Philippine authorities can expedite the processing of the suspended cases.