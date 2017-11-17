Patrick Nip meets ethnic minority students

Class photo: Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (back row, fourth left) visits the STEM lab of Islamic Kasim Tuet Memorial College in Eastern District.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip toured Islamic Kasim Tuet Memorial College in Eastern District today to learn more about schooling for ethnic minority students.

The school admits about 360 students and 90% are non-ethnic Chinese.

Mr Nip observed a Secondary Six Chinese language class and was briefed by teachers about ethnic minority students learning Putonghua.

He also toured the school’s facilities including the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) lab, the needlework room, the library and the Arabic classroom.

After, he recorded a short video for the school's campus TV to share his thoughts about his visit.

He encouraged the ethnic minority students to devote themselves to their studies, participate in activities and make friends with people from different walks of life to integrate into the community.

Mr Nip later joined a sharing session with other students who have participated in the E-League programme, which builds up a youth network in Eastern District.

They shared their experiences from exchange tours to the Mainland.

He expressed hope that young people could have opportunities to visit different Mainland cities to gain a better understanding of the country.

Mr Nip also met Eastern District Councillors to discuss district and social affairs.