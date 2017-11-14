Gov't concerned about maid complaints

The Government attaches great importance to clamping down on local employment agencies that illegally recruit foreign domestic helpers.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement before attending today's Executive Council meeting.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has received several complaints from Filipino maids that they were scammed. They paid fees to agencies that failed to provide them with necessary services.

The consulate said yesterday the Philippine government's suspension on processing overseas employment certificates for maids has no direct link to the complaints.

Mrs Lam said she, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong are very concerned about the visa processing suspension and are liaising with Philippine authorities.

She hopes visa processing for Filipino domestic helpers will resume as soon as possible.

For local families affected by the suspension, Mrs Lam said the Social Welfare Department can provide assistance for child and elderly care.