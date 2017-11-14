HK to open Thailand trade office

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will set up an Economic & Trade Office in Thailand, which will likely be located in Bangkok.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the plan to the media before today's Executive Council meeting, saying it will be Hong Kong's third trade office located in member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Noting ASEAN is Hong Kong's second largest trading partner in merchandise trade and the fourth largest in services trade, she welcomed the signing of a free trade agreement between the two sides on November 12.

On the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2017 Economic Leaders' Meeting in Vietnam last week, Mrs Lam met Thailand's Prime Minister and discussed the formation of the trade office in the kingdom.

Both sides want to have the office set up as soon as possible, she added.

Mrs Lam visited three ASEAN member states earlier this year to strengthen bilateral ties and co-operation.