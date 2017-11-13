Matthew Cheung visits Kwun Tong

Bright future: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (second left) views a model of Kwun Tong at the Energizing Kowloon East Office.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited Kwun Tong today to get an update on developments in the area and meet youth representatives and District Councillors.

Mr Cheung visited the Energizing Kowloon East Office where he was briefed on smart city development in the area, including the Walkable Kowloon East concept, Multi-functional Smart Lampposts and the My Kowloon East mobile app.

He was shown from an observation deck the proposed locations for the smart lampposts and the possible alignment of a section of the Environmentally Friendly Linkage System that is being examined to link the former Kai Tak Airport runway tip with Kwun Tong.

The Multi-functional Lampposts will provide convenient data services and collect real-time city data to enhance urban efficiency and traffic management to turn the area into a smart city with comprehensive data and network coverage.

The linkage system will link up key activity nodes within the area and connect with rail stations as well as nearby public transport and pedestrian facilities, with a view to meeting the additional traffic arising from new developments and enhancing the road environment to improve accessibility.

The My Kowloon East mobile app integrates information on the area to promote walkability and enable drivers to locate available parking spaces and reduce traffic volume.

Mr Cheung was pleased to note the development of Kowloon East as a pilot area for making Hong Kong a smart city.

He said smart city development can improve people's livelihood and make Hong Kong a better place to live.

Concluding the visit, Mr Cheung met Kwun Tong District Councillors and listened to the views of youth representatives on the youth-related initiatives in the Policy Address.