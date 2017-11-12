CE hosts Victoria Governor

Chief Executive Carrie Lam hosted a dinner for Victoria Govenor Linda Dessau at Government House tonight.

Mrs Lam welcomed the governor's visit to Hong Kong, where Ms Dessau will attend the 9th World Chinese Economic Summit.

Hong Kong and the State of Victoria have been keen to explore areas for collaboration in design since the two women last met in 2015.

The Hong Kong Design Centre signed a memorandum of understanding with the State Government of Victoria in May this year, confirming Melbourne as the partner city for Business of Design Week 2018.

It signifies the first time the flagship design event partners with a city in the southern hemisphere, Mrs Lam added.

Noting the State of Victoria will stage an exhibition in Hong Kong during Business of Design Week 2017 next month as part of preparations for the corresponding 2018 event, Mrs Lam said further collaboration will promote design trade and other creative industry development between the two sides, expand the scope for youth development, and boost economic growth.