Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

LegCo passes motion of thanks

November 10, 2017

The Legislative Council passed a motion of thanks today for the Chief Executive's 2017 Policy Address.

 

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung said he is glad the motion was passed and thanked legislators for supporting it.

 

He said the Government will continue to strengthen communication and co-operation with the council in the implementation of the initiatives outlined in the Policy Address.

 

Noting the three-day motion debate ran smoothly, Mr Cheung said he hopes it marks the start of better collaboration between the administration and the legislature.



Top
The Chief Executive's 2017 Policy Address