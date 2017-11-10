LegCo passes motion of thanks

The Legislative Council passed a motion of thanks today for the Chief Executive's 2017 Policy Address.

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung said he is glad the motion was passed and thanked legislators for supporting it.

He said the Government will continue to strengthen communication and co-operation with the council in the implementation of the initiatives outlined in the Policy Address.

Noting the three-day motion debate ran smoothly, Mr Cheung said he hopes it marks the start of better collaboration between the administration and the legislature.