SJ promotes HK in Malaysia

KL collaboration: Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen opens the In Style - Hong Kong Symposium in Kuala Lumpur.

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen started his visit to Kuala Lumpur today.

He led a delegation comprising 30 legal and dispute resolution professionals to promote Hong Kong's international legal and dispute resolution services.

He began the visit by addressing the opening ceremony of the In Style - Hong Kong symposium organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

Mr Yuen later gave opening remarks at the thematic session on "Legal Risk Management: Key to International Trade & Investment", organised by the Department of Justice and the council.

He said Hong Kong is not just the ideal bridge between Mainland China and Malaysia, but is also well placed to provide a wide range of professional services to facilitate Malaysian businesses in grasping emerging opportunities as projects contemplated under the Belt & Road Initiative unfold.

Highlighting the importance of legal risk management in modern business practice, Mr Yuen said Hong Kong can serve as an international and neutral legal risk management and dispute resolution hub.

Mr Yuen also launched the Hong Kong Live in Kuala Lumpur event presented by the Hong Kong Tourism Board to promote Hong Kong tourism experiences, and paid a courtesy call on the Charge d'Affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia Ma Jia.

Mr Yuen and the delegation will meet Malaysian officials and visit an arbitration centre in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.