2 political assistants appointed

Fresh talent: Kelvin Cheng will be Political Assistant to the Secretary for Food & Health.

Fresh talent: Ho Chui-ping will become Political Assistant to the Financial Secretary.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has appointed two Political Assistants to serve the fifth term of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

They will assume office on November 6.

Noting she has appointed all 12 Under Secretaries and 14 Political Assistants for this term of Government, Mrs Lam said the appointees are passionate, capable, committed and willing to serve the community.

"They will assist the Secretaries of Department and Directors of Bureau to liaise extensively with various sectors of the community, strengthen communication between the Government and the legislature, gauge views from different channels and explain government policies and measures.

"I will lead my team of politically appointed officials to pursue concrete results for the benefit of the community with determination, boldness in innovation and a conscientious effort to address the needs of the people.

"Together, we will build an even better Hong Kong."