CS visits Kwai Tsing

Child development: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (second right) meets staff at Po Leung Kuk Kwai Fong Kindergarten & Nursery.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited Kwai Tsing District today to learn about its support to the elderly and children with special needs.

Mr Cheung visited Po Leung Kuk Kwai Fong Kindergarten & Nursery to be briefed on its future development plan.

The non-profit-making institution provides daytime child care and education services for needy children, including pre-schoolers with mild disabilities.

The school is a participant of the Pilot Scheme on On-site Pre-school Rehabilitation Services.

The scheme sends occupational therapists, physiotherapists, speech therapists, psychologists, social workers and special child care workers to participating schools.

Noting the pilot scheme has received positive feedback since its launch in 2015, Mr Cheung said the Government will regularise it from the next school year, and has earmarked $460 million a year to double its service places to 7,000 in two years.

This is to reach the goal of reducing to zero the waiting time for pre-school rehabilitation services in the long term, he added.

He then visited the Kwai Chung (C&S) Community Health Centre (Light & Love Home) to learn about its services, including outdoor exercise classes and health seminars.

Mr Cheung also visited the Viva - Cho Yiu Centre of the Family Welfare Society, a recognised service provider of the Pilot Scheme on Community Care Service Voucher for the Elderly.

He said the Government planned to further increase the number of vouchers under the second phase of the pilot scheme by 1,000 to 6,000 in 2018-19 so more eligible elderly people can choose community care services that suit their needs.

Mr Cheung concluded his visit by meeting District Councillors to listen to their views on government policies on elderly services, its support for children with special needs and other issues.