Gov't to continue to provide PRH

The Government will continue to provide public rental housing for grassroots families.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement today, saying public rental housing is the housing safety net for grassroots citizens and the administration will try its best to shorten the waiting list.

She said there are now about 756,000 public rental housing units, adding it may be enough to address the housing needs of the most underprivileged when the number reaches 800,000.

Highlighting requests from some public rental housing tenants to relaunch the Tenants Purchase Scheme, the oversubscription of the first project under the Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Pilot Scheme, and concerns about the revised Well-off Tenants Policies, Mrs Lam said these examples reflect there is high demand from residents living in public rental housing to buy their own homes.

She said the Government should roll out measures to help provide affordable homes to these tenants, emphasising her proposal to increase the supply of flats under the Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme.

Mrs Lam reiterated the scheme will not extend the waiting time for public rental housing.