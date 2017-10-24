Joshua Law visits FEHD

Professional performance: Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (second left) visits the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department and watches its Dead Removal Team at work.

Professional performance: Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (second left) visits the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department and watches its Dead Removal Team at work.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department today to meet its staff to learn about their daily work and challenges.

Mr Law met Director of Food & Environmental Hygiene Vivian Lau and directorate staff to see how the department promotes food safety and environmental hygiene standards.

He then proceeded to learn about the Hawker Control Team's daily operation and their duties in controlling street hawking activities and obstruction caused by shops, as well as their work in deterring littering.

Mr Law also learned about the Dead Removal Team's round-the-clock operation and shift work arrangement.

He then saw a demonstration on water seepage investigation.

Mr Law concluded his visit by encouraging the department's staff to continue providing quality services to the public.