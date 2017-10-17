CE mourns Prof Ma Lin's death

Chief Executive Carrie Lam expressed deep sorrow today over the death of Prof Ma Lin.

Prof Ma joined the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1964 and was appointed the university’s Vice-Chancellor in 1978.

In a statement, Mrs Lam said: “Having served CUHK for a long period of time, Professor Ma was held in high regard by various sectors for his leadership and achievements in the academic and educational fields.

“He laid a solid foundation for the long-term development of CUHK and made tremendous contributions to higher education in Hong Kong.”

After his retirement in 1987, he continued to be Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Shaw College for more than 20 years and participated in public affairs.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung also extended his deepest condolences to Prof Ma's family.