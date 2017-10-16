Gov't Hse revamp costs $8.98m

The Government spent $8.98 million to renovate Government House before the new-term administration took office this year.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement to the media today at the declared monument, where she hosted a lunch for Legislative Council members.

Mrs Lam said the renovations help to preserve the monument and are carried out when there is a change of term for Hong Kong’s top post, adding the new round of works took two months to complete.

She said apart from having one of two tennis courts converted into an open space with plants and flowers, she has made no other renovation requests and there is no change to the living quarters.

The new open space will be an ideal spot for visitors to take photos as it offers a full view of the monument’s front door, she added.