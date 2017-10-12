Prevention better than cure: CE

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says her new fiscal philosophy is to tackle social problems early before they become difficult and costly issues.

Elaborating on the social initiatives in her 2017 Policy Address at the Legislative Council's Q&A session today, Mrs Lam said the target to reduce to zero the waiting time for services for the elderly and pre-school children with special needs is not a slogan, but the Government's pledge to the public.

Mrs Lam said relatives send elderly people discharged from hospital to private elderly homes due to the long wait for a place in the subsidised ones.

She added the practice is not desirable, and she hopes to provide early support to the elderly through enhancing community and home care services.

On the initiative to increase the number of the Community Care Service Vouchers for the Elderly to 6,000, Mrs Lam said the Government is willing to expand the scheme provided there are sufficient facilities and manpower.