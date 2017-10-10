100-day work report published

A work report on the fifth-term Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's first 100 days in office has been published online.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam told the media before today's Executive Council meeting the report lists more than 70 work items and their progress, adding the Government has completed some of them.

Among the work items, she said the initiatives to reform the Central Policy Unit, review the Low-income Working Family Allowance and implement a two-tiered profits tax system will be explained in her Policy Address to be released tomorrow.

A video on her duty visits and other work activities over the past three months has been uploaded to her Facebook page.

Click here for the report.