HK has high degree of autonomy

October 06, 2017

Hong Kong exercises a high degree of autonomy and "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" in strict accordance with the Basic Law.

 

The Government issued the statement today in response to a US congressional report on China which cast doubt on the city's autonomy.

 

The Government said the full and successful implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle has been widely recognised by the international community.

 

Foreign legislatures should not interfere in Hong Kong's internal affairs, it added.



