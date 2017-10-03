XRL motion to be tabled

The Government will submit a non-binding motion to the Legislative Council on the co-location arrangement for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link on October 25.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement to the media before today's Executive Council meeting, saying the motion will provide an opportunity for lawmakers to discuss the arrangement's merits.

She added she hopes to secure lawmakers' support for the arrangement before adopting the three-step plan announced on July 25.

Under the plan, once a comprehensive agreement on co-location is reached by Hong Kong and the Mainland, it must be approved by the National People's Congress Standing Committee, and then legislation will be formulated and implemented in Hong Kong.

She said surveys show more than half of Hong Kong people support the co-location plan as they do not think it violates "one country, two systems" and the Basic Law.

"I hope that Legislative Council members will debate this in a rational manner and reflect the opinions of the people of Hong Kong."

After the passage of the motion, the Government will formulate legislation early next year to prepare for the opening of the rail link's Hong Kong section in the third quarter of next year, she added.