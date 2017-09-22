By-election nominations to open

The nomination period for the Peak Constituency and Tung Wah Constituency of the Central & Western District Council by-election was gazetted today.

Nominations will be accepted from October 3 to 16.

The poll will be held on November 26 if there is more than one validly nominated candidate.

A nominee must be a registered geographical constituency elector aged 21 or above and ordinarily resided in Hong Kong for the three years immediately before nomination.

The nominee must personally hand in the completed nomination form and a $3,000 deposit to the Returning Officer during office hours within the nomination period.

Nomination forms are available at the Returning Officer's office or the Registration & Electoral Office at 10/F Harbour Centre, 25 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, or downloaded online.

Call 2891 1001 for enquiries.