Gov't open to container home idea

The Government is open to the idea of converting shipping containers into temporary residences to ease the housing shortage.

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung made the statement to the media today in response to the Council of Social Service's recent proposal to provide container homes to the needy.

Mr Cheung said although the council's proposal is worth exploring, various factors like feasibility and safety must be thoroughly considered.

The Government will act as a co-ordinator and facilitator to complement the council's efforts, he added.

He rejected suggestions the Government is shifting the responsibility of solving the housing problem to non-government organisations after the council launched the Community Housing Movement on September 19 to convert idle or underutilised flats provided by landlords into temporary housing for the grassroots.

Although Hong Kong's housing policy formulation is led by the Government, Mr Cheung said it encourages social organisations to propose new ideas to provide housing resources in a flexible way.

He added the council's new initiative is a good example of collaboration among the Government and business and social sectors in addressing the underprivileged's housing needs.